Mets at Home for a Week Starting Today

August 5, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at First Data Field for a full week of games starting Monday.

The Mets will host the Fort Myers Miracle (Minnesota) Monday-Wednesday. The Mets then entertain the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati) for four contests Thursday-Sunday.

Games start at 6:30 p.m. with the exception of Sunday which is a noon start.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com, over the phone by calling 772-871-2132 or at the ticket booth outside of Gate A on game days only (opens 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Sunday).

Below is a full list of happenings at the ballpark:

Monday - 6:30 p.m.

-Stuff the Bucket: Fans who donate school supplies will receive a free ticket to a future game courtesy of Barton Malow.

Tuesday - 6:30 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

-Stuff the Bucket: Fans who donate school supplies will receive a free ticket to a future game courtesy of Barton Malow.

Wednesday - 6:30 p.m.

-Stuff the Bucket: Fans who donate school supplies will receive a free ticket to a future game courtesy of Barton Malow.

Thursday - 6:30 p.m.

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

-Solo Cup Special: Buy a Mets solo cup for $12 and receive $1 draft beer refills every Dollar Night the rest of the season.

-Budweiser Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a color changing cup courtesy of Anheuser-Busch.

-Stuff the Bucket: Fans who donate school supplies will receive a free ticket to a future game courtesy of Barton Malow.

Friday - 6:30 p.m.

-Summer Santa Celebration: Celebrate Christmas in summertime by taking pictures with Santa and dressing up in holiday garb. Donate a toy and receive a free ticket.

-Feliz Navidog: It's the final Bark in the Park. Dogs are welcome in the ballpark for $2 with proceeds going to the St. Lucie County Humane Society. Have your pooch photographed with Santa!

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, four ice cream sandwiches and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

-Fun Run Around the Bases for kids 12-and-under after the game.

Saturday - 6:30 p.m.

-Paint the Park Pink: Wear pink to the ballpark in support of eradicating breast cancer.

-WaWa Night: Free T-shirts, giveaways and other treats from our local WaWa's.

-Craft Beer Special: Adults 21-and-up can get a ticket and two craft beers for $20.

Sunday - 12:00 p.m.

