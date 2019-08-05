Fire Frogs Finagle Past Tortugas, 3-2

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - CF Jameson Hannah doubled and reached base three times, but the Daytona Tortugas' rally fell short as the Florida Fire Frogs escaped with a 3-2 win in front of 1,477 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Monday night.

Florida (18-28, 43-69) opened the scoring in the top of the second, as DH Drew Lugbauer (2-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, SO) began the frame with a check-swing double to left. C Logan Brown (3-4, RBI) followed with an RBI single to left to put the Fire Frogs ahead, 1-0.

In the fourth, Lugbauer struck again. Following a leadoff walk to 1B Andy Wilkins (0-2, R, 2 BB), Lugbauer rifled an 0-2 pitch over the fence in right-center for a two-run home run. The former Michigan Wolverines' 15th blast of the season gave Florida a 3-0 edge.

Daytona (20-26, 55-56) began to chip away in the bottom of the frame, as 1B Bruce Yari (2-3, R, 2B, BB) jolted the offense with a looping double to left. After a wild pitch moved him to third, SS Yonathan Mendoza (1-3, RBI) hit a dribbler up the third-base line. The 25-year-old reached with a run-scoring infield single to pull the 'Tugas within two, 3-1.

Hannah (2-4, R, 2B, BB) got things going for Daytona again in the seventh, unfurling a double off the wall in right. 2B Alejo López (1-4, RBI) proceeded to smash a base-hit into center to drive in the runner and make it a 3-2 ballgame.

That was as close as the Tortugas would get, though. Yari began the bottom of the ninth with a single and was immediately pinch-ran for by Lorenzo Cedrola. The 21-year-old would move to second on a sacrifice bunt and then third on a wild pitch, but RHP Daysbel Hernández (2.0 IP, 2 SO) garnered a strikeout and a ground out to finish the contest and his third save.

RHP Matt Hartman (6.0 IP, 7 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) - making his first start since July 9 - battled through six quality frames for Florida, collecting his second win of the season. Daytona's RHP Ryan Lillie (6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) also twirled a quality start but suffered his sixth defeat.

Daytona will look to get back in the win column in game two of the series on Tuesday. RHP Aaron Fossas (0-1, 4.11 ERA) is scheduled to take the ball for the Tortugas. Stetson University alum - RHP Brooks Wilson (2-2, 2.45 ERA) - is slated to take the hill for Florida.

