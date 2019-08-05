Stone Crabs and Marauders Suspended in Eighth Inning

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - The Stone Crabs and Bradenton Marauders were suspended in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday, with Bradenton leading 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.

The game will be continued as part of a modified doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. All tickets to Monday's doubleheader can be exchanged for a future Stone Crabs game for the next calendar year.

Rain suspended play in eighth inning of a scheduled seven inning game, with the automatic runner on second and one out with the Stone Crabs batting.

Tobias Myers pitched five strong innings for Charlotte, allowing one unearned run on four hits while striking out five.

In a 1-1 game in the top of the eighth, Bradenton designated hitter Daniel Amaral advanced the automatic runner to third on a ground out. The next batter was Mason Martin, who lined an RBI single to right to make it 2-1.

Stone Crabs reliever Jack Labosky went three innings in relief, allowing one unearned run on two hits.

Both teams scored runs in the first inning before Myers and Bradenton starter Osvaldo Bido settled in.

After Game 1 is completed Tuesday, the Stone Crabs and Marauders will play a nine-inning game. Coverage of the abbreviated doubleheader starts at 5:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

