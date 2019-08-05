Tarpons to Host Back to School Splash on Saturday, August 10th

August 5, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release





TAMPA Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons will host their second-annual Back to School Splash on Saturday, August 10that George M. Steinbrenner Field, presented by BayCare. Gates will open at 5:15 p.m. and the first 1,000 kids 14-and-under will receive a Tarpons backpack.

The Tarpons will battle the Charlotte Stone Crabs at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the game, kids will can run the bases from 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Select Tarpons players will sign autographs on the concourse from 5:40 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In addition, there will be BayCare mascots in attendance, and a Kids Zone set up on the concourse, including a dunk tank, face painter and obstacle course. After the game, fans are invited to stick around for a fireworks extravaganza, presented by Spectrum.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.tarponsbaseball.com, at the George M. Steinbrenner Field Box Office. Tickets start at $5 for upper reserved seating, $8 for lower reserved seating, and parking is always free.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.