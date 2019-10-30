McNiven Perfect as Thunder Hammer Down Beast 2-0

Adirondack Thunder forward James Henry (right) vs. Brampton Beast forward Christopher Clapperton

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder moved to 4-2-0-1 on the 2019-20 season as they took down the Brampton Beast in a school day matchup, 2-0.

Michael McNiven stopped all 33 shots that came his way. It was his first start against the team that he played five games for over the past two seasons. Brampton netminder Joey Daccord turned away 18 of 19 shots in his team's loss.

Casey Pierro-Zabotel and Gabriel Verpaelst scored the two Thunder goals. Adirondack's penalty played a huge role in the victory as they stopped all five Brampton powerplay opportunities.

Scoring Plays

The Thunder found the back of the net when a bouncing puck deflected off of forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel. Conor Riley threw the puck at the net and it bounced off of Daccord. Pierro-Zabotel crashed the front of the cage and knocked the puck in. Nikita Popugaev got the secondary assist at 16:12 of the first period.

After killing a penalty in the final five minutes of the third period, Adirondack cashed in on the empty net. Gabriel Verpaelst fired it off the far boards and into the net from the blue-line after Hayden Verbeek rimmed it over to him. The time of the goal was 18:46 of the third period.

Thunder Notes

Hayden Verbeek now has seven points (1G, 6A) in seven games played this season.

The Thunder powerplay went 0-for-2

Jake Linhart and Alex Carrier each made their 2019-20 debut

Up Next

The Thunder continue their road trip on Saturday when they head to Worcester to take on the Railers at 7:05pm.

