Grizzlies Add 2019 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Sasha Larocque

October 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have added defenseman Sasha Larocque to the roster as he comes over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Larocque played at the Ohio State University for four seasons from 2016-2019. As a Buckeye, Larocque had 8 goals and 29 assists. He was the 2019 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, the first in Ohio State history to win the award.

He had a plus/minus at Ohio State of +47, which was the second best mark in school history since 2000. He earned a bachelor's degree in earth sciences in spring 2019.

The Grizzlies are at Idaho on November 1st and hosts the Steelheads on November 2nd and 3rd. This Saturday is Share the Warmth Presented by Ford, a winter clothing drive and it's a Lucky's Family Night. Sunday is a 1 pm start with a postgame skate with the team. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.