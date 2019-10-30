Mackin Propels Royals by Admirals, 2-1

October 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Norfolk, VA- Corey Mackin scored the go-ahead goal with 10:05 to go and the Reading Royals slithered by the Norfolk Admirals, 2-1, Wednesday at the Norfolk Scope Arena. The win returned the Royals to .500 (3-3-1-0, 7 pts.) for the 2019-20 season, pres. by Tower Health UPMC Health Plan.

Eric Knodel and Hayden Hodgson set up the game-winning goal. Playing with speed, Knodel smacked a pass to the right wing of neutral ice. Hodgson grabbed it and carried to the right-wing high slot. He fed the left slot for Mackin, who unfurled top shelf for his second career goal and first of the season.

The Royals took 40 shots and allowed 23. Kirill Ustimenko (22 saves, 1 GA) bested Brandon Halverson (38 saves, 2 GA).

Hodgson scored the first goal of the game with 2:59 left in the second. Norfolk's Johnny Coughlin scored on the power play with 8.3 seconds to go in the frame to even it heading into the third.

The Royals start a three-game home stand Thursday vs. Newfoundland at 7:00 p.m., featuring $1 pumpkin beers and $5 college student tickets (with a valid student ID at the box office). The first 1,000 kids will receive a free bag of candy and the team will host a costume parade on the concourse during intermission.

Good timing by Mackin

Corey Mackin scored the first game-winning strike of his career, sniping a far-post shot in to give the Royals a 2-1 advantage in the final 11 minutes of the third. Reading out shot the Ads, 14-5, in the third.

It was the first time Mackin scored in the third period; his first goal was in March 2019 vs. Maine, assisted by Adam Schmidt in a win over Maine.

A Philadelphia native, Mackin scored ten goals and 25 points for Ferris State last season.

Hodgson credited with first Royals goal

The Royals bested Brandon Halverson on their 25th shot; one of the stranger bounces in this young season. Garret Cockerill aimed a shot from the left point off Hodgson, bounding off the end glass. Once it hit there, it ricocheted off Halverson's water bottle, knocked off the goalie's upper body and squirmed across the goal line. Hodgson played 13 games with Wichita last season and scored four points (2g) before departing to play in Slovakia. It was his first ECHL goal since Nov. 4, 2018 vs. Utah.

18 in the first

The Royals out shot the Admirals, 18-7, in the opening frame, the most shots the Royals have had in a period this season. The pressure forced Norfolk to take three early minor penalties. The Royals attempted more shots on goal than their opponent for the fifth time in seven games. Reading has out shot opponents in four straight games.

Last season, the Royals were third in the league taking 33 shots per game and out shot foes in 43 contests.

It's D.C. Comics Night on Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m.; Batman and Joker will be at the game with character meet-and-greet packages, DC Comic-themed jerseys (Royals in Batman, Norfolk in Joker), a DC Puck Giveaway and a super-hero themed candy bag giveaway. The Royals play nine home games in November.

On Sun., Nov. 3 at 4:00 p.m., Reading opposes Adirondack with $1 cotton candy tubs.

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.