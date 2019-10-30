Atlanta Gladiators Team President Receives Great Honor

October 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





Duluth, GA - The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced that Gladiators Team President Jerry James has been selected as the "Executive of the Year" for 2019. The Executive Award honors individuals who, through their work, and actions, inspire and motivate others to push beyond obstacles.

"I set out to accomplish goals never achieved by the organization. By doing so, I have challenged my staff, as well as myself, to be out in the community to talk about what we do, what we offer and how the organization can team up with them. To win an award for it though, I never would have seen that coming. It's quite an honor and I am grateful for the recognition and will accept this award with pride, on behalf of the organization and the people in the community that support us.

James has certainly done that, leading the team to new heights in marketing, community relations, promotions and reach into the Atlanta metro area. Earlier this year, the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce also named Jerry one of the "50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia."

Jerry made history in April when he was named the Gladiators team president. James became the first-ever Latino team president of a professional hockey club in the United States. He brings an extensive background in professional sports to Atlanta, having spent a decade on the highest level of minor league baseball, working at Triple-A, for the Fresno Grizzlies, who were part of both the Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants organizations. While there, his hard work paid off, earning three World Series rings and a PCL Championship with Fresno.

The award is in recognition of his tremendous accomplishments on behalf of all Latinos in Georgia. James will receive the award at the Annual Business Conference and Expo luncheon on November 22, at the Delta Flight Museum.

The Gladiators are back in action this Sunday with their first ever DÃ­a de los Muertos celebration that includes a sugar skull bobblehead giveaway to the first 2,500 fans. The afternoon contest will also feature a special priced VIP experience with four members of the MLS Champion Atlanta United. Get your tickets now by going on to www.atlantagladiators.com or call 770-497-5100!

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.