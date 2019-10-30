Forward Antoine Waked Re-Assigned to AHL's Laval Rocket

October 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that forward Antoine Waked has been re-assigned to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

Waked, 23, has a goal and two assists in six games with the Thunder this season. The Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC native played in 70 games with Laval over the past two seasons and spent time with the Maine Mariners in the ECHL last year.

Adirondack is set to take on the Brampton Beast this morning at 11:00 am at CAA Centre in Brampton, ON.

MARVEL SUPER HERO NIGHT! The Thunder host the Worcester Railers on November 10th at 3pm for Marvel Super Hero Day! Get your Super Hero Four Pack right HERE and receive a pregame meet-and-greet with Spider-Man!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.