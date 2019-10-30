Solar Bears Receive Artem Ivanyuzhenkov, Marcus Crawford from Barracuda

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League have loaned rookie forward Artem Ivanyuzhenkov to Orlando. Additionally, the Barracuda have recalled rookie forward Marcus Vela from his loan to the Solar Bears and have traded him to the Grand Rapids Griffins in exchange for defenseman Marcus Crawford, who has been subsequently loaned to Orlando. Furthermore, the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Oleg Sosunov and rookie forward Jimmy Huntington from the Solar Bears to the Syracuse Crunch.

Ivanyuzhenkov, 21, has yet to play in a game this season.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward has two games of pro experience with Vityaz Podolsk of Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.

Born in New York City but raised in Podolsk, Russia, Ivanyuzhenkov played junior hockey for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League, recording 83 points (47g-36a) and 263 penalty minutes in 115 career games. Ivanyuzhenkov helped Sioux Falls capture the 2019 Clark Cup championship.

Crawford, 22, has appeared in one games this season with the Toledo Walleye, recording an assist and two penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound blueliner made his pro debut last season, skating in 48 games with the Walleye, recording 26 points (3g-23a) and 26 penalty minutes. He also appeared in eight games with Grand Rapids, collecting four penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Ajax, Ontario played four seasons of major junior hockey with the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League, where he picked up 149 points (23g-126a) and 174 penalty minutes in 252 games.

Sosunov, 21, collected seven penalty minutes in three games with the Solar Bears.

Huntington, 20, registered three points (1g-2a) in three games with Orlando.

Vela, 22, recorded one assist and six penalty minutes in three games with Orlando.

