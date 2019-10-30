Four-Goal Outburst in Second Period Gives Solar Bears 6-2 Win

October 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (2-3-0-1) used a four-goal explosion in the second period to roll to a 6-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen (1-2-2-0) on Tuesday night at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.

Jacksonville's Chase Lang opened the scoring in the first period after Maxime Fortier brought the puck around the Orlando net and fed Lang in the slot for a tap-in goal at 12:40.

The Solar Bears turned things around in the second period, as Jimmy Huntington buried the equalizer for his first pro goal just 20 seconds into the middle frame.

Jake Jackson gave Orlando the lead at 1:27 when Kevin Lohan's shot from the blue line struck Brent Pedersen and bounced to Jackson, who hammered the puck past goaltender Griffen Outhouse, who had already committed to Lohan's drive. The goal was also Jackson's first pro goal.

The Solar Bears made it 3-1 at 4:33 when Pedersen pressured a Jacksonville defenseman in the corner, resulting in the puck rolling to an open Jake Marchment in the slot, who fired home his first of the season.

Ivan Kosorenkov netted his team-leading third of the season at 19:58 when he chased down a bank-pass from Taylor Doherty and teamed up with Marchment for a 2-on-1 before he wristed a shot past Outhouse.

The Icemen got one back in the third period when Alexis D'Aoust redirected a point shot from Hayden Shaw past Spencer Martin at 1:06.

Alexey Lipanov then netted two power-play goals for Orlando, one-timing a Mike Monfredo pass at 6:47, and knocking in a pass from Monfredo that also glanced off the stick of Colby McAuley at 11:28.

Spencer Martin earned his second win of the season with 35 saves on 37 shots against; Outhouse took the loss with 27 stops on 33 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Alexey Lipanov - ORL

2) Jake Jackson - ORL

3) Mike Monfredo - ORL

NOTABLES:

The win improved Orlando's all-time record on home ice against Jacksonville to 12-0-0-0

Marchment led the Solar Bears with five shots on goal; his tally in the second period was his 50th career pro goal

Kosorenkov finished the evening with two points (1g-1a), his second multi-point outing of the season

Monfredo's assist on Lipanov's first goal was the 150th of his pro career

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. Sunday's game is a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday - The first 100 Fairwinds Credit Union Members can claim a free pair of tickets to the game when they present their Fairwinds debit/credit card and a photo ID at the Amway Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2019

Four-Goal Outburst in Second Period Gives Solar Bears 6-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.