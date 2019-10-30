ECHL Transactions - October 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 30, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Andrew D'Agostini, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Toledo:

Stephen Dhillon, G from Fort Wayne

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS:

Brandon Lubin, D

Henrik Samuelsson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Alexandre Carrier, F activated from reserve

Add Jake Linhart, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Antoine Waked, F recalled to Laval by Montreal [10/29]

Indy:

Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve

Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Mitch Eliot, D recalled to Utica by Vancouver

Norfolk:

Add Braden Hellems, D signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Marcus Crawford, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Artyom Ivanyuzhenkov, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Marcus Vela, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Jimmy Huntington, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Oleg Sosunov, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Reading:

Add Jacob Graves, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve

Delete Rob Michel, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Delete Marcus Crawford, D recalled by Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

Add Cam Knight, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ian McNulty, F activated from reserve

Add Charlie Sampair, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Moynihan, F placed on reserve

Delete Jared Thomas, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Ryan Scarfo, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Worcester:

Delete Nic Pierog, F recalled by Bridgeport

