ECHL Transactions - October 30
October 30, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 30, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Andrew D'Agostini, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Toledo:
Stephen Dhillon, G from Fort Wayne
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS:
Brandon Lubin, D
Henrik Samuelsson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Alexandre Carrier, F activated from reserve
Add Jake Linhart, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Antoine Waked, F recalled to Laval by Montreal [10/29]
Indy:
Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve
Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Mitch Eliot, D recalled to Utica by Vancouver
Norfolk:
Add Braden Hellems, D signed contract, added to active roster
Orlando:
Add Marcus Crawford, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Add Artyom Ivanyuzhenkov, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Marcus Vela, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Jimmy Huntington, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Oleg Sosunov, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Reading:
Add Jacob Graves, D added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve
Delete Rob Michel, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Delete Marcus Crawford, D recalled by Grand Rapids
Tulsa:
Add Cam Knight, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ian McNulty, F activated from reserve
Add Charlie Sampair, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Moynihan, F placed on reserve
Delete Jared Thomas, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Ryan Scarfo, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Worcester:
Delete Nic Pierog, F recalled by Bridgeport
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 30, 2019
- Solar Bears Receive Artem Ivanyuzhenkov, Marcus Crawford from Barracuda - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - October 30 - ECHL
- McNiven Perfect as Thunder Hammer Down Beast 2-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Blank Beast in School Day Game - Brampton Beast
- Grizzlies Add 2019 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Sasha Larocque - Utah Grizzlies
- Atlanta Gladiators Team President Receives Great Honor - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Begin Busy Week Wednesday at Norfolk - Reading Royals
- Forward Antoine Waked Re-Assigned to AHL's Laval Rocket - Adirondack Thunder
- Four-Goal Outburst in Second Period Gives Solar Bears 6-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.