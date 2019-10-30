Thunder Blank Beast in School Day Game

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Joey Daccord would make 19 saves but the Adirondack Thunder prevailed in a 2-0 School Day win on Wednesday morning.

The Brampton Beast took on the Adirondack Thunder for a classic Halloween tilt. It was also the first of four school day games, so the CAA Centre was rocking with 4000 excited kids in attendance.

The Beast started the period off well by firing a bevy of chances at Adirondack netminder Michael McNiven but it was the Thunder capitalizing with the first goal of the game.

Casey Pierro-Zabotel banged home the rebound to the left side of Joey Daccord for a 1-0 Thunder lead at 16:12.

That would be all the scoring for the first, as Brampton would be down 1-0 after 20 minutes of play but would lead in shots by a count of 8-6.

The pace of play picked up in the second but neither team was able to find twine. There were chances on either side but both Daccord and McNiven were solid in the crease to keep the teams off the board.

The Beast would be down 1-0 after two periods of play but would lead in shots by a count of 19-14.

The third period was again all about the goaltenders. Daccord and McNiven continued to provide great saves that entertained the kids all day long.

Late in the third with the Beast down a goal, they opted to pull Daccord in favour of the extra attacker. McNiven continued to stand tall and the Thunder got the puck and Robbie Payne hit the empty net for the 2-9 insurance marker at 18:46.

That would be all she wrote, as the Beast would fall 2-0 to the Thunder on School Day. Daccord would make 19 stops in the loss. McNiven would record a 33 save shutout.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Daccord (BRA) 2) Pierro-Zabotel (ADK) 1) McNiven (ADK) The Beast went scoreless on five power play attempts. Adirondack was also held scoreless on their two power plays. The Beast will take on the Cincinnati Cyclones Saturday, November 2nd for the next game.

