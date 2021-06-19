McCaughan Pitches Gem for Tacoma's Sixth Straight Victory in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV - Tacoma right-hander Darren McCaughan spun eight quality innings on Friday while allowing just two runs as the Rainiers claimed their sixth straight victory against the Las Vegas Aviators, 5-2. The eight-inning performance is Tacoma's longest of the season and McCaughan's first outing of eight or more innings since July 26, 2018.

McCaughan (3-2) allowed a 3rd inning run on an RBI single by Pete Kozma but retired 10 straight batters from the 3rd through 6th innings. The righty got help from left fielder Luis Liberato, who threw out Greg Deichmann at home plate on an attempt to score from second base on Kozma's hit.

A solo home run by Austin Allen accounted for Las Vegas' (18-20) only other run, and McCaughan retired six of the last seven Aviators he faced. The 25-year-old finished with six hits, one walk and three strikeouts on his ledger.

Right-hander Brian Schlitter earned his 100th career Triple-A save by pitching a scoreless 9th inning that included a double-play ground out. The 35-year-old earned his first Triple-A save with the Iowa Cubs on May 3, 2010.

The Rainiers scored the game's first four runs, including two runs in each the 3rd and 4th innings. Liberato blasted a two-run home run to right-center field that scored José Marmolejos for a 2-0 advantage. An inning later, Donovan Walton and Marmolejos hit RBI singles that scored Ty Kelly and Walton, respectively.

Right fielder Jarred Kelenic added a 9th inning insurance run for Tacoma with a run-scoring single that plated designated hitter David Sheaffer. Kelenic is 8-for-24 (.333) over his last six games with three home runs and eight RBI.

The six-game winning streak is Tacoma's longest of the season, surpassing a five-game stretch from May 21-25.

The Rainiers and Aviators will continue their six-game series on Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT.

