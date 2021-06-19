Chihuahuas Explode in Rout of Sugar Land Saturday
June 19, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas set new season highs for runs, hits and margin of victory in their 15-2 win over the Sugar Land Skeeters on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.
El Paso leadoff hitter Tucupita Marcano went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs. Marcano entered the series with three career home runs and he's hit three more homers in the first three games of this series. Chihuahuas first baseman Nick Tanielu went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs.
Pedro Florimón hit El Paso's first grand slam of the season in the team's seven-run sixth inning. The Chihuahuas' four home runs also set a season high. Chihuahuas starting pitcher Ryan Weathers threw five shutout innings in his first appearance since being optioned by San Diego. Weathers struck out six and walked only one.
Box Score: Skeeters vs. Chihuahuas Live | 06/19/21 (milb.com)
Team Records: Sugar Land (23-15), El Paso (17-21)
Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Peter Solomon (2-0, 5.54) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
