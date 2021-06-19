Skeeters Lose First Game of Road Trip in El Paso
June 19, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(EL PASO, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters lost 15-2 to the El Paso Chihuahuas on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.
El Paso used a five-run third inning and seven-run sixth inning to propel its way to the win. It marked the largest margin of defeat for the Skeeters this season and their first lost to El Paso through eight games.
The Skeeters got on the board in the eighth inning on a solo home run from Jake Meyers. It was his team-leading ninth home run of the season and matched his professional career high. Meyers has three home runs over the Skeeters' last two games. A.J. Lee drove in Miguelangel Sierra with a single in the ninth off Sam McWilliams.
Skeeters starter Ryan Hartman matched his season high by allowing five through 2 2/3 innings pitched. Tucupita Marcano and Nick Tanielu each homered off Hartman. Right-hander Francis Martes allowed seven runs on five hits through 2/3 of an inning, including a grand slam from Pedro Florimon.
Right-hander Jon Olczak came in relief of Hartman and allowed two runs through 2 1/3 innings. Colin McKee pitched in relief of Martes and allowed one run on two hits, while striking out four, through 2 1/3 innings.
El Paso starter Ryan Weathers threw five scoreless frames to collect the winning decision.
The Skeeters and Chihuahuas will finish out the week at 8:05 p.m. CT on Sunday, with right-hander Peter Solomon scheduled to get the start for the Skeeters. El Paso has yet to announce its starter.
