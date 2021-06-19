Five Aces Homers Lead Reno to 7-6 Win
June 19, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces kept the hot hitting streak alive, hitting five homers en route to a 7-6 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes. The performance was led by Josh VanMeter's two solo shots, with four innings of shutout ball by the bullpen.
For the eighth-straight game, Reno jumped out to the early lead. Andrew Young and VanMeter went back-to-back with a pair of solo homers, putting the Aces up 2-0.
The Aces kept the runs coming, scoring in the bottom of the third after Nick Heath walked and stole second. Young doubled to score Heath, and make it a 3-0 game.
Albuquerque answered in the top of the fourth with a grand slam to take the lead 4-3.
Reno came right back to re-take the lead with another set of back-to-back solo homers. This time it was Bryan Holaday and Camden Duzenack, making it 5-4 Aces after four innings of play.
In the top of the fifth, the Isotopes put up two more to take a 6-5 lead that would again prove to be short lived.
In the bottom of the fifth, VanMeter smoked his second homer of the night to tie it up at six, before a Bryan Holaday sacrifice fly made it another Reno lead at 7-6.
Miguel Aguilar entered to close out the night, earning his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth.
The Aces will be back tomorrow looking to secure the six-game series against the Isotopes. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field. Tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, or by texting TIXX to 21003. The radio call of the game will also be broadcast on KPLY 630AM locally, as well as online at RenoAces.com.
