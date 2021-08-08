McCarthy, Tromp go back-to-back in fifth straight win

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (36-45) have won five consecutive games for the first time since July of 2019, doing so with a three-run victory on Saturday night over the El Paso Chihuahuas (32-47).

Third baseman Jason Vosler took Caleb Boushley deep in the opening frame to put Sacramento up two early. Then in the fourth, first baseman Joe McCarthy and catcher Chadwick Tromp went back-to-back to highlight a four-run inning that would provide all the run support needed for a River Cats debut arm.

Signed just days ago, veteran right-hander Logan Ondrusek struck out seven in his first River Cats appearance. He allowed three runs while skating around seven hits but walked just one. The 6-foot, 8-inch former Cincinnati Red, who last pitched in the majors in 2016, joined the River Cats from the Mexican League where he owned a 2.58 ERA across 45.1 innings with the Leones de Yucatan.

On Sunday the River Cats will be back at it with another right-hander making his Sacramento debut as Matt Shoemaker will be on the bump facing El Paso's Brett Kennedy. First pitch is set for 1:07 p.m. (PT). Watch Johnny Doskow and J.T. Snow call the game live on CW-31 or listen online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Tromp has now been a part of four sets of consecutive home runs. He was leg one of three straight homers with Drew Robinson and Mitchell Tolman on May 11, went back-to-back twice in the same game with Jason Krizan on June 27, and tonight followed McCarthy's two-run with a solo blast onto the left-field berm for his sixth of the season.

Rehabbing right-hander Reyes Moronta pitched in back-to-back games for the first time since joining the club on July 22. He's allowed one earned run on two hits in six innings thus far, though he's issued five walks.

