Shaver and Garcia Homer in Skeeters Loss at Round Rock

(ROUND ROCK, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters fell late in a 3-2 loss Sunday night to the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond.

Colton Shaver and Robel Garcia delivered solo home runs in the losing effort. Garcia hit a game-tying home run in the eighth, traveling a projected 428 feet, knotting the game at 2-2 in the top of the eighth. Shaver's solo home run was his seventh of the year with the Skeeters.

Round Rock jumped to a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth on a two-out wild pitch from right-hander Ronel Blanco, scoring Nick Solak.

The Express jumped out to a 2-0 lead of Skeeters right-hander JP France on a solo home run from Steele Walker in the first and a solo homer from Leody Taveras in the sixth.

France took a no-decision, striking out eight batters through six innings, and allowing two runs on four hits. Blanco was handed the loss with the go-ahead wild pitch in the eighth inning. Riley Ferrell struck out two batters in a scoreless seventh inning in relief of France.

Round Rock right-hander Scott Engler allowed the game-tying homer to Garcia, but still managed to pick up the win with two innings of relief to finish out the game.

The Skeeters and Express continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Monday at Dell Diamond.

