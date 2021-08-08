Sacramento Double up El Paso Saturday

The Sacramento River Cats scored four runs in a nine-batter bottom of the fourth inning Saturday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-3. Neither team scored in the final five innings of the game.

Luis Campusano reached base four times Saturday for El Paso, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks. Nick Tanielu, Yorman Rodriguez and Matt Batten had two hits each for El Paso as well. Evan Miller struck out six in 3.1 scoreless relief innings for the Chihuahuas.

Former Chihuahua Jason Vosler hit a two-run home run for Sacramento, his second homer of the series. The River Cats have won the first three games of the series and five in a row overall.

Team Records: El Paso (32-47), Sacramento (36-45)

Next Game: Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Sutter Health Park. El Paso RHP Brett Kennedy (1-3, 11.00) vs. Sacramento TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

