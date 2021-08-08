Express Tops Skeeters in Sunday Night's 3-2 Pitcher's Duel

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (39-43) evened the series against the Sugar Land Skeeters (46-35) with a 3-2 victory on Sunday night at Dell Diamond. RF Steele Walker knocked his first Triple-A home run in the win that saw four total dingers between the two teams.

Despite allowing the tying run to cross in the eighth inning, Round Rock RHP Scott Engler (2-0, 4.96) earned the win with a scoreless ninth. The reliever struck out two during his 2.0 innings on the mound. Skeeters reliever RHP Ronel Blanco (3-2, 3.72) suffered the loss after a 1.0-inning appearance that saw the game-winning run score while he allowed one hit and one intentional walk.

The good guys plated the contest's first run as Walker hit his home run on the first pitch Skeeters starter RHP J.P. France threw, putting Round Rock ahead 1-0 in the first inning.

Round Rock LHP Brock Burke used 89 pitches, 55 of which were strikes, to keep Sugar Land off the board during his 5.0-inning start. The lefty's outing saw three hits and two walks while he struck out eight batters.

Express CF Leody Taveras added to the tally in the sixth with a solo homer that cleared the left-field berm. The hit marked the third time that the center fielder has gone yard during the series and increased the advantage to 2-0.

Sugar Land knotted the game with a home run in both the seventh and eighth frames. C Colton Shaver's dinger in the seventh put the Skeeters within 2-1 before 3B Robel Garcia sent his hit out of the park in the eighth for a 2-2 tie.

2B Nick Solak crossed home plate with the game-winning run for Round Rock in the bottom of the eighth. Solak knocked a one-out double to right field before advancing to third on a Blanco balk. A wild pitch then sent the second baseman home, giving Round Rock a 3-2 lead. Engler threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning that sealed the victory.

The two teams meet for the fifth contest of the series on Monday night at Dell Diamond. The Express starter, to be announced, is scheduled to face Skeeters LHP Brandon Bielak (1-0, 6.75). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

