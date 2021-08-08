Tacoma Continues First Place Chase, Takes Third in a Row from Reno, 12-7

Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (46-35) pounded out a season-high 20 hits in what was once a back-and-forth affair with the Reno Aces (48-33) on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field, but ended up a laugher. The Rainiers scored six times in the ninth inning for a 12-7 victory. Tacoma is now only two games back of Reno for first place in the West Division after taking the first three games of this series. The Rainiers are 7-2 on their current 12-game road trip, and have won nine of 11.

Reno scored first and did it in the first inning; an Andrew Young one out walk eventually scored on Cooper Hummel's double to left field. The lead was short-lived; the Rainiers went in front in the second inning on a Jose Godoy double to left, scoring Jose Marmolejos (single) and Sam Travis (double).

With the game tied 2-2 in the third, Marmolejos pulled his team-leading 19th homer down the right field line, a solo shot restoring a Rainiers lead. Marmolejos is 20-for-46 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 13 games against Reno this season, after his 3-for-5 effort on Saturday.

Leading 3-2 in the fifth inning, Godoy (4-for-5) made it 5-2 when he singled in two more runs, giving him four RBI and at least three hits in consecutive games. Marmolejos (walk) and Taylor Trammell (double) each scored. Godoy is a scorching 9-for-15 with two homers, two doubles, 10 RBI and four runs scored in this series.

Reno's Seth Beer tightened things up with an RBI single during the home side of the fifth, pulling the Aces within two runs. But Tacoma's Robert Dugger worked a second straight quality start, allowing three (earned) runs, five hits and four walks over six innings; Dugger struck out five.

In the seventh inning however, the 5-3 Rainiers lead quickly evaporated. A solo shot by Juniel Querecuto (8) preceded a two-run shot by Beer (12), who drove in three runs on the night. Reno pulled ahead for a second time, 6-5.

With two out in the eighth though, Tacoma strung together three consecutive singles to tie the game. Trammell (4-for-6, 3 RBI) dropped a run-scoring hit into left, bringing home Luis Liberato. Jantzen Witte's knock moved Liberato into scoring position. Seven Rainiers registered multiple hits on Saturday, three drove in multiple runs.

In the top of the ninth the Rainiers broke the tie, and then some. Dillon Thomas's RBI single got things started, and an RBI knock by Jack Reinheimer was resulted in Tacoma's eighth run and was technically the game-winning hit. Witte RBI singled, and then Trammell doubled in two more, his fourth hit and second and third runs driven in of the night. "Insurance" was an understatement, as Marmolejos added an RBI double of his own as the Rainiers briefly doubled up the Aces, 12-6.

Young's solo shot (10) with two out in the home ninth concluded the night's scoring.

Tacoma will next be in action on Sunday, a 1:05 p.m. PT first pitch at Greater Nevada Field. Rainiers lefty Ian McKinney is ticketed to start, against Reno right-hander Humberto Mejia.

