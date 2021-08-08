Reno Holds off Rainiers on Sunday

Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (46-36) saw their three-game win streak at Reno snapped on Sunday, 10-6, despite Tacoma shaving a five-run deficit down to one in the late innings. The Rainiers have otherwise won seven of 10 on this road trip, as they continue to chase the Aces (49-33) for first place in the West Division.

Tacoma had base runners right away, when Donovan Walton (HBP) and Taylor Trammell (BB) reached in the top of the first inning with one out. Brian O'Keefe then narrowly missed a three-run homer, bouncing a two-run double off the wall in centerfield.

In the home half of the first, rehabbing big leaguer Josh Rojas led off with a solo shot, and Reno quickly took a run back.

With the Rainiers leading 2-1 in the second, the Aces went in front. Nick Heath, Cooper Hummel and Henry Ramos (4-for-5) all delivered RBI singles, for a 4-2 advantage. It was 7-2 in the third after a Juniel Querecuto run-scoring double, and Rojas's second homer, of the two-run variety.

In the fourth inning Luis Liberato lined a one-out double, moved to third base on a Jack Reinheimer single, and scored on a Walton groundout.

Trailing 7-3 in the fifth, O'Keefe drove in his third and fourth runs of the game, by smashing his fifth homer since joining the Rainiers on July 11, to left-center. Trammell made it a two-run shot with a single, and the Reno lead was whittled to two runs, 7-5. The Aces lead was down to a single run in the eighth, after a Jantzen Witte solo shot to right, his 10th homer.

Reno purchased plenty of insurance in the eighth however, when Rojas launched his third home run of the game, another solo shot. A Jake McCarthey RBI single and a Ben DeLuzio sac fly made it the 10-6 final.

The Rainiers will return to action on Monday at Reno, a 6:35 PT first pitch. RHP Logan Verrett is Tacoma's scheduled starter.

