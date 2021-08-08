Aces Notes

The Sun'll Come Out, Tomorrow:

The Aces drop their third-straight game to Tacoma, 12-7, and five-in-a-row for the longest losing streak of the season.

Cooper Hummel recorded his seventh RBI with the Aces since coming over from Milwaukee, knocking a one-run double in the first.

Beer extended his hitting streak to five with his single in the fifth and smacked his 13th home run of the season. The Aces' first baseman hit his 50th career dinger.

Andrew Young smacked his 31st career home run with the Aces, claiming sole possession of 10th all-time.

Junior Garcia and Luis Castillo will be bringing their Olympic bronze medals back to the states after Team Dominican Republic downed the Republic of Korea, 10-6, on Friday. Castillo made his fifth appearance in the medal match on Friday, going 0.1 innings and fielding his only out of the game for a 1-3 putout. The Aces' reliever boasted a 1-1 record with a save and a trio of strikeouts in Tokyo.

Garcia tossed a perfect inning with one punchout in his only appearance against the United States in the quarterfinals.

Easy Street:

McCarthy has been on a tear since July 23, slashing .174/.273/.384 entering the contest. Since then, the Aces' outfielder bumped his slash line to .228/.312/.390 following a 16-for-50 showing for a .320 batting average along with a trio of RBIs and nine runs scored in 14 appearances.

Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .380/.462/.587 slash line while going 35-for-92 at the dish in 26 games. Of his 35 base knocks, 26 have been singles to along with five home runs, four doubles, 19 RBIs and 21 runs scored.

After a slow start to his Triple-A career, Jose Herrera has been one of the Aces' hottest hitters. Reno's catcher is slashing .315/.432/.466 with 23 hits, 17 RBIs and nine tallies in 25 appearances.

After a rough first month in MiLB's top level, Humberto Mejia turned around his season in July by bringing his ERA down from 70.20 to 6.13 in just seven starts. Since July 1, Mejia holds a perfect 3-0 record while surrendering 12 runs on 32 hits and punching out 31 batters in 34 innings of work.

Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. In 10 appearances since July 1, the right-hander boasts a 1.69 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 10.2 innings of work. The Aces' reliever has allowed two runs on seven hits while compiling five holds and one save.

Ildemaro Vargas leads all Aces with 15 hits over the last 10 games, nine of which have gone for two bases. The veteran infielder is second on the team with eight RBIs and eight runs scored over that span, sitting just behind Ramos with nine runs batted in and nine tallies.

It's the Hard Knock Life:

Tacoma has won eight of its last 10, having outscored its opponents, 78-41.

Kristopher Negron's club has a 19-run differential, 35-16, against his former team through three games.

The Rainiers sit just two games back of its division-leading opponent and hold a 22-17 record on the road.

Jose Marmalejos sits atop the Triple-A leaderboard with his .371 batting average and while his .466 on-base percentage, .722 slugging percentage and 1.187 OPS rank second in MiLB's highest level. Over his last 10 games, the Rainiers' infielder is slashing a .486/.587/.800 after going 17-for-35 with 15 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

Ian McKinney will make his eighth start of the season with Tacoma and second against Reno. In his only outing against the Aces, the left-hander went six innings, getting shelled for eight runs on six hits while striking out five batters. Juniel Querecuto smacked a grand slam off of McKinney on July 1.

Mejia will oppose Tacoma's starter for the second time this year, defeating his lefty counterpart at the start of July with a six-inning outing of his own, allowing four runs on five hits in the Aces' 8-5 victory.

Querecuto and Ritchie have recorded a team-high 11 hits against the Rainiers this season, while Juniel boasts a club-leading seven RBIs.

Maybe Now It's Time:

The Aces are the only team to reach the 200-run plateau in the seventh inning or later, tallying 215 ticks. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .315 batting average, 298 hits, 47 home runs, 55 doubles and 11 triples after the sixth frame.

With its Minor League-leading 215 tallies and .315 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 27 more runs than Beloit and Rancho Cucamonga with 188 and 35 more points than second-best Quad City with a .280 mark.

Lalli's squad remains in third place in all of professional baseball with 56 runs scored in the ninth inning, tying the Montgomery Biscuits and trailing the Tampa Bay Rays with 59 tallies. Reno reclaimed the top spot in MiLB with a .322 batting average, sitting ahead of the Buffalo Bison with a .306 mark.

Reno also holds a 7-4 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 16-4 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

