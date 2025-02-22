Mayhem Swept by Roanoke in 3-1 Loss

February 22, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem were unable to avoid a weekend sweep tonight against the Rail Yard Dawgs, falling by the same 3-1 score as one night ago.

Things did not get off to a good start for the Mayhem, as Dan Winslow was whistled for cross-checking just 31 seconds into the game. The Rail Yard Dawgs were able to capitalize on the power play with a Mac Jansen goal. About two minutes later, Roanoke was able to get past Josh Boyko again with a Brenden Stanko wrist shot on the rebound from a Tommy Munichiello shot. The Rail Yard Dawgs were now up 2-0 only 3:48 into the game. Macon did have a chance on a power play via a Justin Cmunt roughing penalty, but could not get it done as they entered the first intermission down 2-0.

Early in the second, Conor Witherspoon got the Mayhem on the board with a seeing-eye shot from the blue line to cut the Roanoke lead in half. About a minute after the goal, Dan Winslow and Jacob Kelly started to go after each other and were both sent to the box for fighting. Dustin Perillat was penalized for delay of game and Jimmy O'Kane for slashing four minutes apart from each other. Neither team was able to capitalize, and the period ended 2-1 in favor of Roanoke.

Nearly eight minutes into the third period, Andrew Harley increased Roanoke's lead to 3-1 thanks to a clean breakout play. The Mayhem had numerous chances to get back in the game but they could not get past Tyler Roy, who saved 35 out of 36 shots on the night. Boyko was pulled for the empty net to get some movement on the ice, but Macon could not utilize the extra attacker advantage, losing 3-1.

The Mayhem go on a short road trip this week against Fayetteville and Huntsville before returning to the coliseum on Friday, February 28th against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:00pm for 80's Night. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

#AllOutMayhem

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.