Dawgs Sweep Macon 3-1, Notch Eighth Consecutive Win

February 22, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

MACON, GA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (26-11-4) led almost wire-to-wire over the Macon Mayhem (17-22-3) on Saturday night, recording a 3-1 win at the Macon Coliseum for the team's eighth consecutive victory. Tyler Roy stopped 35-of-36 shots faced in the net, Carson Gallagher had his second straight three-point night by tallying three assists, and Mac Jansen, Brenden Stanko, and Andrew Harley all scored goals for Roanoke.

The Dawgs received a power play chance within the game's first minute after having zero in Friday's game, and quickly took advantage. A Macon stick knocked down a shot by Stephen Alvo from the center point into the slot, and Jansen spun around and put the loose puck into the back of the net at 1:41 to put Roanoke ahead. At 3:48, Tommy Munichiello's shot from the high slot would kick out a rebound chance for Stanko, and the Roanoke center tapped the second opportunity home to make it 2-0 for Roanoke. The Dawgs would have a successful early penalty kill of their own, and took a comfortable two-goal cushion into the first intermission.

The second period saw a much better start from Macon, and the hosts quickly cut Roanoke's lead in half. Conor Witherspoon let a wrist shot go from the center point that found its way to the back of the net thanks to some net-front traffic at 2:48, and Macon made it 2-1. An uncalled hit by Macon's Justin Kelley would fire up Roanoke's Jacob Kelly, leading to the latter receiving a roughing penalty. Macon's Dan Winslow would jump in after Roanoke's Kelly, and both would receive five-minute fighting majors, plus an instigator minor for Winslow. The Dawgs conceded two power play chances and Macon would concede one in the frame, but Roanoke's lead remained 2-1 at the end of 40 minutes.

After Roy denied a few more of Macon's attempts to tie the game, Roanoke would hammer down the lead at the 7:53 mark. Harley and Stanko rushed out in a 2-on-2 transition that was started by Gallagher, and Harley followed his own rebound chance from his first shot at the right-wing circle to make it 3-1 for Roanoke. Roy continued to bounce between the pipes when needed, coming up with big saves down the stretch for the Dawgs, and Roanoke locked up its eighth win in a row - just one victory shy of tying a franchise record for longest winning streak.

Josh Boyko stopped 27-of-30 shots faced in net for the Mayhem. Roanoke went 1-for-2 on the power play, and Macon went 0-for-3 on its chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs return home on Friday, February 28 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EST in the Star City. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

