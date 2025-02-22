Game Preview: February 22 vs Evansville

February 22, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers return to the Hangar for game two of their three-game series against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Tonight the Ice Flyers will honor our service members with Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

Ice Flyers Record: 14-23-3-3 (34 Points)

Thunderbolts Record: 18-18-2-3 (41 Points)

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's Military Appreciation Night is presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.

- Military personnel, active, retired, and veteran, can purchase discounted tickets ($12) for their entire party at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office with valid I.D..

- The 50/50 raffle will be a weekend jackpot benefiting Rally Gulf Coast with the winner being announced on Sunday.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #23 Greg Susinski's Military Appreciation Night jersey.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

The team will be wearing Military Appreciation Uniforms. Fans can participate in the team's online auction or live auction after the game in sections 103 and 104 for a chance to take home their favorite player's game-worn jersey.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Sunday, Feb. 23 | Savings Sunday presented by HCA Florida West Hospital | Get Tickets | 4PM

