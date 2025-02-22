Tough Third Period Leads to 3-2 Rivermen Loss in Moline

MOLINE, IL - A tough third period for the Rivermen led to a 3-2 loss to the Quad City Storm in front of 8100 fans at Vibrant Arena at the MARK on Saturday night in Moline.

In front of a raucous crowd, the Rivermen silenced the fans as Michael McChesney found the game's first goal midway through the period. McChesney picked up the puck behind the net and was able to complete a wrap-around chance that was directed up and over the pad of Quad City netminder Brent Moran off a back-handed shot that caught him off-guard.

Like the first period, Peoria was outshot 11-9 by the Quad City Storm. Unlike the first period, no team could find the back of the net. Despite an up-and-down period that featured fast-paced and hard-hitting hockey, both sides were forced to settle for a 1-0 game going into the third period.

The scoring opened up dramatically in the third period as Quad City found the tying goal less than ninety seconds into the third. Jordan Ernst and the Rivermen answered however on Peoria's first power play of the game. Alec Baer got the puck along the left-wing boards and rifled a shot on the net. Moran made a pad save put produced a big rebound that defected right to Ernst who buried the rebound into the back of the net to give Peoria the lead back 2-1.

However, Quad City found the equalizer again on a short breakaway and then proceeded to net the go-ahead goal on the power play a few minutes later. Despite a flurry of chances for Peoria late in the third they could not find the equalizer and fell to the Storm 3-2. The loss stands as Peoria's second straight on the road and it evens up the weekend series with both teams winning one game of the three. The rubber match of the weekend will take place on Sunday at 3:15 pm at Carver Arena in Peoria.

