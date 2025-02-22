Hunter Scores Twice in Win

February 22, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Dalton Hunter scored twice and Ryan Kenny made 31 saves in his return as the Fayetteville Marksmen gained an important two points and secured a 3-2 win over the Birmingham Bulls at the Crown Coliseum Saturday.

For the second-straight night on home ice, Fayetteville took a 1-0 lead over Birmingham in the first period, this time, off Hunter's 17th of the season. Tyler Love (13) started the play with a shot that Austen Long (4) tipped to Hunter in front. Through 20 minutes of play the Bulls held a slight 8-5 shot advantage.

Trent Grimshaw (10) tallied his second goal in as many games to open up a busy second period from Alex Ambrosio (6) at 5:31 of the middle frame. Near the halfway point, Birmingham would tie the game on two goals in 90 seconds, including a powerplay marker, but Fayetteville answered soon after on a powerplay of its own. Hunter's game-winning goal was a beautiful snipe from Jeremy Gervais and John Moncovich with six minutes and 55 seconds left, and held through the end of the game.

Kenny stopped all 14 shots faced in the third period, and the Marksmen kept pace over Birmingham in the standings, remaining in fourth place after the weekend.

Fayetteville will return to home ice for a School Day Game at 10 a.m. Tuesday against the Macon Mayhem, before heading to Macon for a two-game set Friday and Saturday. The Marksmen will be back on home ice for Teacher Appreciation Day Friday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

