Marksmen Sign McNamara, Kenny Returns

February 22, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Brandon McNamara and the return of goaltender Ryan Kenny from the Indy Fuel.

McNamara, 25, joins the Marksmen from Hamline University, where the centerman served as captain this season.

The Andover, Minn. native started his collegiate career at Gustavus Adolphus College before transferring to Hamline for the last two years. In total, McNamara recorded 51 points (19g+32a) in 84 NCAA Division-III games.

Additionally, goaltender Ryan Kenny returns to the Marksmen after recording a shutout on call-up last weekend.

The Marksmen are in action at 6 p.m. for Heroes Night presented by Smith Douglas Homes.

