SPHL Announces Suspension

February 22, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced Birmingham's Kyle Pow has been suspended pending review of a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head, at 6:46 of the third period of Game 205, Birmingham at Fayetteville, on Friday, February 21.

Pow will miss tonight's game against Fayetteville, and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.

