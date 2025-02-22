Ice Bears Fall in Overtime on the Road

Austin Alger scored with 44 seconds remaining to tie the game and Craig McCabe scored at 2:04 into overtime and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Huntsville Havoc 4-3 at the Von Braun Center Saturday night.

McCabe scored off a cross-ice feed from Buster Larsson from the left side to complete the comeback. Alger tied the game off a redirect.

Dawson McKinney put Knoxville in front with a backdoor tap-in just 1:32 into the game. Derek Osik carried the puck up the middle and fed it to Tyler Williams in the left circle. Williams found McKinney perched on the opposite side of the crease for him to turn the puck on net for his 15th of the season.

Jimmy Soper intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and made a man miss to create a two-man breakaway in the Huntsville zone. Soper gave the puck to Anthony Cinato, who snuck his backhand shot past Mike Robinson to make it 2-0 at 9:17.

Carson Vance's shot from the point glanced off of Robinson and came to the left-wing boards. McKinney sent the puck to the corner. Osik picked up the puck, skated just above the left goal line and fired a wrist shot to the top of the net at 17:07.

Mason Palmer scored from the point for Huntsville with 16 seconds remaining to make it 3-1 at the first intermission.

Hunter Virostek protected Knoxville's lead through the first two periods with a series of timely saves. He stopped Larsson and Dominick Procopio from short range early in the second period and helped kill off a Havoc power play with a glove save from a slot attempt. Virostek finished with 44 saves.

Alger made it a one-goal game at 7:12 of the third. Robinson made 21 stops for Huntsville.

Knoxville visits Peoria on Friday. Huntsville will host Macon on Thursday.

