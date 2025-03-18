Mayele Malango Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 2
March 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC earned all three points in a thrilling home opener against Oakland Roots SC at Cardinale Stadium over the weekend. And for his overall performance in the win, Mayele Malango has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 2.
Malango's physical style of play coupled with his burning speed has frustrated opponents all preseason long, and it has carried over as expected through the first two weeks of league play. With the club down 1-0 In the 56th minute of its home opener, Malango deleted his defender with a cut back to his right before curling a perfect ball inside the top-right corner to not only open his Crisp-and-Kelp account - and the first goal for Monterey Bay FC this season - but to spark a run of three goals in 13 minutes that put the home side ahead for good. In addition to his goal, Malango finished the match with an 83.3 percent passing accuracy, five duels won, a chance created, and an additional shot on goal that forced a save. Defensively, Malango recorded three tackles.
Below is USL Championship's full Team of the Week for Week 2 lined up in a 3-4-3 formation:
Goalkeeper - Luis Zamudio (CHS)
Defenders - Lamar Batista (TUL), Patrick Hogan (IND), Gabriel Torres (ELP)
Midfielders - Mayele Malango (MB), Hope Avayevu (PHX), Jack Blake (IND), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN)
Forwards - Cal Jennings (CHS), Amando Moreno (ELP), Beto Avila (ELP)
Coach - Ben Pirmann (CHS)
Bench - Johan Penaranda (TUL), Jimmy Medranda (SA), Jose Luis Sinisterra (OAK), Jorge Hernandez (SA), Juan David Torres (CHS), Greg Hurst (NM), Florian Valot (LDN)
