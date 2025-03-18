Hounds' Ydrach Called up to Puerto Rico National Team

March 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Beto Ydrach

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Beto Ydrach has been called into the Puerto Rico National Team for the upcoming international window.

Ydrach, 23, will remain with the Hounds through Saturday night's home opener against Hartford Athletic before joining Puerto Rico for their Tuesday friendly against the Dominican Republic to be played in Santiago, Dominican Republic.

A first-year pro who signed last month with the Hounds, Ydrach received multiple call-ups to the Puerto Rican team during his college career at Central Florida and Akron. He has appeared in 12 matches total for El Huracán Azul, including qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup and CONCACAF Gold Cup. Ydrach scored his first international goal in his last appearance for Puerto Rico, a win over Anguilla in World Cup qualifying on June 12, 2024.

Ydrach has started both matches this season for the Hounds, earning Modelo Man of the Match honors last Saturday in the team's match at San Antonio FC.

This marks the fifth consecutive season - each year since the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign - that the Hounds have had at least one player called up for international duty during the season.

