San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week

March 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Jorge Hernandez and defender Jimmy Medranda have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following the squad's 2-0 victory over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Saturday.

Hernandez makes his first Team of the Week bench appearance after scoring the opening goal in Saturday's contest. The back-to-back All-League First Team selection also had 100 percent long ball accuracy and won eight duels in the match.

Medranda earns a spot on the bench with his assist of Hernandez's goal. The Colombia native posted an 86 percent passing accuracy, while recording three clearances and three recoveries defensively to contribute to San Antonio's second-straight clean sheet.

The pair of awards bring San Antonio's total to four through the first two weeks of the season.

SAFC hits the road for the first time this season, taking on Oakland Roots SC Saturday. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 2

GK - Luis Zamudio, Charleston Battery

D - Lamar Batista, FC Tulsa

D - Patrick Hogan, Indy Eleven

D - Gabriel Torres, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Hope Avayevu, Phoenix Rising FC

M - Mayele Malango, Monterey Bay FC

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven

M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery

F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Beto Avila, El Paso Locomotive FC

Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery

Bench: Johan Peñaranda (TUL), Jimmy Medranda (SA), Jose Luis Sinisterra (OAK), Jorge Hernandez (SA), Juan David Torres (CHS), Greg Hurst (NM), Florian Valot (LDN)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.