Oakland Roots and Soul SC Renew Oakland Centric Partnership with Visit Oakland

March 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots and Soul SC are thrilled to announce that Visit Oakland will return as the Club's Official Travel & Tourism Partner for the 2025 Season. Visit Oakland is a non-profit organization that increases tourism's economic impact through destination development as they promote The Town's art, culture, local events, attractions, and award-winning culinary scene. Visit Oakland is proud to elevate, celebrate and illuminate Oakland in all its vibrancy.

"Visit Oakland is a resource and a community asset," stated Oakland Roots and Soul SC Vice-President, Brand Partnerships Andrea Lepore. "From our nationally recognized, award-winning bars and restaurants and amazing, creative small businesses to our vibrant hotels, like our team hotel, Moxy Downtown, Visit Oakland supports and amplifies the diverse and beautiful region we're so honored to represent."

Visit Oakland will be the presenting partner of the extremely popular "Town Smacks" series, where Roots players highlight some of the best local restaurants. The series will be shown during home games at the Coliseum throughout the season. Visit Oakland will also be associated with community projects such as our Upcycled Fashion Show presented by ThredUP and Ava Community Energy.

"Visit Oakland is proud to partner with Oakland Roots and Soul," commented Peter Gamez, President & CEO of Visit Oakland. "This season, Oakland pride is at an extremely high level as the team makes their home at the Oakland Coliseum. From ownership to players - Oakland Roots and Soul are dedicated to The Town and to providing their fans a welcoming, fun experience. We are honored to support and celebrate the Roots and Soul, and all they bring to Oakland."

