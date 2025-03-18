United Soccer League, City of Pensacola Explore Bringing Professional Soccer to Gulf Coast

March 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) and City of Pensacola have announced the intent to bring men's and women's professional soccer to Downtown Pensacola.

The city will enter exclusive negotiations over the next year to evaluate the viability of supporting soccer teams and opportunities to enhance the community's entertainment options. This initial phase will address a number of factors, including funding and the location of a stadium, which has yet to be determined.

"We are thrilled to explore the opportunity of bringing both USL men's and women's teams to Pensacola," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Real Estate Officer. "Pensacola is a passionate sports community with the potential to become a thriving soccer market, aligning with USL's vision of growing the sport at all levels. We look forward to working with Mayor Reeves and the City of Pensacola to evaluate how professional soccer and strategic infrastructure investment can drive long-term economic growth. This partnership could create lasting impact by expanding entertainment options, enhancing public spaces, and fueling local business opportunities."

"USL is a brand that has provided a great product on the field with a history of success," said Mayor D.C. Reeves. "Our city has proven it supports professional sports, and we expect our community would welcome this league with our exceptional Gulf Coast hospitality."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.