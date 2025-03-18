Blake & Hogan Earn USLC "Team of the Week" Honors

March 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven midfielder Jack Blake and defender Pat Hogan have been named to the USL Championship "Team of the Week" for Week 2 of the regular season after they both scored goals in the Boys in Blue's 3-1 road victory at Miami FC in the season opener on Saturday.

Blake converted a penalty in the third minute for his 32nd career USLC goal to give Indy Eleven a 1-0 lead. Blake has made seven consecutive penalties, going 6-6 last season on his way to a career-high 10 goals. He earned "Team of the Week" recognition eight times in 2024, including following the opening match of the campaign.

Blake recorded the 12th multi-goal-contribution match of his pro career with a goal and an assist. In the match, Blake totaled nine duels won, five fouls won, four shots on target, three chances created, and three completed long passes.

In the 35th minute at Miami, Blake took a free kick in the deep left corner, curling it into the six, where Hogan flicked it into the far side of the net to score in his debut for Indy Eleven. The goal was the fourth of Hogan's pro career. In his first match with the Boys in Blue, Hogan recorded 10 clearances, nine completed passes, and eight duels won.

Hogan earned "Team of the Week" accolades twice last season when he played for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

Indy Eleven travels to Lexington SC on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a game streamed on ESPN+.

The Boys in Blue host 2024 Champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Carroll Stadium to open the home slate on Saturday, March 29 at 7 pm. Single-game tickets are available for all matches via Ticketmaster. Season, Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

