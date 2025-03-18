Batista Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 2 Roster, Peñaranda Named to Bench

March 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







Tulsa - Defender Lamar Batista and Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda notch USL Championship Team of the Week honors, the league announced Tuesday.

Batista and Peñaranda helped propel FC Tulsa to their second win of the season and the first win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies in Franchise History on Saturday. Batista had two tackles, two interceptions and eight clearances. He also assisted on Seagrist's match winning goal in the 74th minute of play. Peñaranda, named to the bench, kept Tampa out of the net making three saves on three shots on target. He recorded his second clean sheet of the season and the ninth of his USL Championship career.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 1

GK - Luis Zamudio, Charleston Battery

D - Lamar Batista, FC Tulsa

D - Patrick Hogan, Indy Eleven

D - Gabriel Torres, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Hope Avayevu, Phoenix Rising FC

M - Mayele Malango, Monterey Bay FC

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven

M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery

F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Beto Avila, El Paso Locomotive FC

Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery

Bench: Johan Peñaranda (TUL), Jimmy Medranda (SA), Jose Luis Sinisterra (OAK), Jorge Hernandez (SA), Juan David Torres (CHS), Greg Hurst (NM), Florian Valot (LDN)

Next Up: FC Tulsa continues its regular-season home stretch on Saturday, March 22, as it takes on North Carolina FC. The match will feature a samurai slap bracelet giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets/

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.