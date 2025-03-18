LUFC Continues with a 2-1 Win

Loudoun United Football Club come back from behind one goal and move to 2-0-0 on the season following a 2-1 victory against North Carolina FC. It was the home team, North Carolina FC, that opened the scoring first at WakeMed Soccer Park in the 32nd minute following a goal by Rafael Mentzingen, assisted by Rodrigo Da Costa. However, just eight minutes later, the Red-and-White answered with a goal of their own from Abdellatif Aboukoura in the 40th minute, assisted by Florian Valot. Aboukoura struck a ball from outside the corner of the 18-yard box that was too much for the North Carolina goalkeeper to handle as it ended up in the side netting. The first half finished as a 1-1 draw.

Following a back-and-forth first half, Loudoun's second-half subs, Ben Mines and Riley Bidois, saw action quickly. In the 63rd minute, Mines found Bidois on a breakaway that ended in a tap-in goal for Bidois, his first of the 2025 campaign. The pair of subs continued to pressure the North Carolina backline and give the Red-and-White more scoring chances throughout the remainder of the second half, their best chance coming in the 77th minute when Mines hit the North Carolina crossbar off a pass from Bidois. The goal from Bidois was enough to get Loudoun the win as the match finished 2-1 in favor of the Red-and-White.

The Red-and-White are on the road for an Open Cup game tonight at 7:30 pm and Saturday back to league action taking on Louisville City FC at 4 pm.

