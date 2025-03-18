Amando Moreno Earns Player of the Week Honors; Beto Avila, Gabi Torres Named to Team of the Week for Week 2

March 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Amando Moreno was selected as the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 2 after his two-goal performance against Phoenix Rising FC last Saturday. Beto Avila and Gabi Torres also earned nods to the Team of the Week after standout performances in the 4-4 draw at Southwest University Park.

AMANDO MORENO

Already halfway to his goal total from last season, Moreno has been on fire to start his 2025 campaign with three goals on the year, the most in the league. He stunned fans with a thrilling bicycle kick to complete his brace in the 53rd minute which served as the highlight of the match for Los Locos. This is Locomotive's first player of the week award since Moreno scored his last brace back on May 24, 2024 against Charleston Battery.

"I'm extremely happy to have scored two goals at home," Moreno said, "and I'll keep working to have more nights like these. It's only the beginning, and I have so much faith in my team that we will only get better. I'll keep playing my part to help my team get to the top."

BETO AVILA

Avila has fit in nicely with El Paso's attack in his first two games with the club. He opened the scoring for the Locos on Saturday with a volley into the back of the net six minutes in while also feeding Gabi Torres on his goal to start the second half.

"I was happy to chip in a goal and assist to get the offense going this season," Avila said. "It's just the beginning, and there's definitely more to come."

GABI TORRES

In his first start for Locomotive, Torres chipped in a stellar performance against his former club. He finished with a team-high four interceptions while also finishing off a cross from Avila in the 47th minute for his first Locomotive goal and first USL goal since 2023 which ironically came against El Paso.

"I feel grateful for the recognition and for the opportunity to represent Locomotive," Torres said. "It was special playing against Phoenix. I have a lot of friends and great admiration for the people working there."

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 2

GK - Luis Zamudio, Charleston Battery

D - Lamar Batista, FC Tulsa

D - Patrick Hogan, Indy Eleven

D - Gabriel Torres, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Hope Avayevu, Phoenix Rising FC

M - Mayele Malango, Monterey Bay FC

M - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven

M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery

F - Amando Moreno, El Paso Locomotive FC

F - Beto Avila, El Paso Locomotive FC

Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery

Bench: Johan Peñaranda (TUL), Jimmy Medranda (SA), Jose Luis Sinisterra (OAK), Jorge Hernandez (SA), Juan David Torres (CHS), Greg Hurst (NM), Florian Valot (LDN)

