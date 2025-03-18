Midfielder Hope Avayevu Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 2

March 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Midfielder Hope Avayevu Named to USL Championship Team of The Week 2

Avayevu finished with a pair of assists in Rising's 4-4 draw against El Paso Locomotive on March 15

Phoenix Rising midfielder Hope Avayevu has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 2, USL announced Tuesday. Avayevu created a team-high three chances, finishing his 90+6-minute shift with a pair of assists and a shot on goal as Rising drew El Paso Locomotive FC 4-4 on March 15.

Avayevu took a majority of Rising's corner kicks against El Paso, placing his final attempt of the first half on the head of six-foot-five midfielder Noble Okello for the side's first goal of the match. The Ghanaian's second contribution came in the 80th minute when he picked up the ball at midfield and made a central run with the ball from the left channel before laying the ball into the path of Ihsan Sacko, who finished the chance to cut Rising's deficit to 4-3.

The two assists mark Avayevu's first goal contributions with Phoenix Rising. Arriving at the club in December 2024, the midfielder has started each of the club's first two matches, playing 170 minutes and contributiong a pair of assists as well as a shot on goal.

Avayevu and Rising next take the field against 2024 USL Championship runner-up Rhode Island FC at 7:00 p.m. (PT) Saturday, March 22, at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

