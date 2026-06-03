May Rookie of the Month: Olivia Miles
Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Olivia Miles made her mark in May to earn Kia Rookie of the Month
Miles averaged 15.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG and X5.9APG for the Minnesota Lynx!
#KiaROTM | #WNBASeason30
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx Commissioner's Cup - 6/2/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Minnesota Lynx Guard Olivia Miles Named Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- A'ja Wilson Earns Record 14th Career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Allisha Gray Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May - Atlanta Dream
- Fever Tip off Commissioner's Cup Play vs Dream - Indiana Fever
- Lay-Up Basketball Named Toronto Tempo's WNBA Commissioner's Cup Charity Beneficiary - Toronto Tempo
- Sky Fall to Mystics in First Commissioner's Cup Game - Chicago Sky
- Shorthanded Aces Grind out 79-69 Win at Los Angeles - Las Vegas Aces
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 95, Fire 77 - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Set Franchise Record with 18 3-Pointers in Commissioner's Cup Win over Fire - Golden State Valkyries
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