May Rookie of the Month: Olivia Miles

Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







Olivia Miles made her mark in May to earn Kia Rookie of the Month

Miles averaged 15.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG and X5.9APG for the Minnesota Lynx!

#KiaROTM | #WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026

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