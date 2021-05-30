May 30, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

WINCKOWSKI WOWS - In his fifth start of the season yesterday, Josh Winckowski tossed 7.0 shutout innings allowing just one hit while striking out nine. He did not allow a walk. After he gave up a double in the third inning, he then retired the next 13 batters he faced. His ERA now dips to 1.33 and has a 2-0 record.

MIESES LEADS MILB - Johan Mieses blasted his 11th home run of the season to put Portland on top, 2-0 in the first inning. Mieses now leads all levels of Minor League Baseball with his 11 homers and also has a .379 OBP and .537 slugging percentage.

ADAMES LEADS IN SAVES - Flame thrower, Jose Adames, entered the game yesterday in the bottom of the ninth inning. After allowing a lead-off double and a run, he retired the next three batters and secured his sixth save of the season. He has the most saves in the Double-A Northeast League.

SEA DOGS HITTING - As a team, the Sea Dogs own a .276 batting average which leads all Double-A clubs. They have recorded 214 hits in 776 at-bats and have scored 128 runs. The Sea Dogs have also blasted 27 home runs with 46 doubles and 3 triples.

ON THE MOUND - Denyi Reyes makes his first start of the season this afternoon. He last pitched in relief on 5/20 at Delta Dental Stadium against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He tossed 4.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking one and striking out five. He gave up 2 home runs. He last started a game 8/30/19 for the Sea Dogs against the Fisher Cats. He pitched 7.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out nine. Reyes started 26 games for Portland in 2019 and had an 8-12 record with 4.16 ERA.

