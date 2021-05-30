Morales and Eastman Cruise, But Offense Falls Just Short in Pitcher's Duel

May 30, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Richmond Flying Squirrels won the series finale in Baseballtown with a final score of 4-0. Matt Frisbee recorded his fourth win of the season, while Francisco Morales had his best appearance of the season.

Morales only allowed one earned run on four hits and striking out six in his three innings of work. The right hander was able to work out of early trouble, only allowing one run to cross after back-to-back singles to start his afternoon, striking out the side in the second, and then stranding another runner in scoring position in the third to finish the day.

He handed the ball off to Colton Eastman, who had a solid bounce back appearance in this one. He threw four innings scoreless, only allowing one hit and inducing two big double plays to keep it a two-run game, one of which Eastman started himself with a web gem on the mound.

The R-Phils were able to barrel the ball all night, but never seemed to catch a break, as Daniel Brito's leadoff single in the first was the team's only hit heading into the ninth.

The Fightins looked to muster a comeback in final frame, after Matt Frisbee ended his day after seventh innings scoreless.

Despite a last-out effort for Madison Stokes, who reached second on a two-out double in the ninth, the combination of Jose Marte and Norwith Gudino in the final two frames would get the job done, winning the game 4-0.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.