Frisbee Leads Shutout Win to Close out Road Trip
May 30, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
READING, Pa. - A two-hit shutout performance from Richmond's pitching staff pushed the Flying Squirrels to a 4-0 win in the series finale against the Reading Fightin Phils Sunday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Richmond (15-9) pitchers allowed just three baserunners in the game, holding the Fightin Phils (4-20) off the bases entirely from the second through the seventh innings.
Flying Squirrels' starter Matt Frisbee (Win, 4-1) dazzled in his fifth Double-A start, allowing one hit, and tied a season high with eight strikeouts. After allowing a leadoff single to begin the game, Frisbee retired 21 straight batters through 7.0 innings, the longest outing by a Richmond pitcher this year.
Richmond started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single by Andy Sugilio to take a 1-0 lead.
With runners on first and third in the second, Bryan Torres stole second base and Kyle Mottice sprinted to the plate on the throw to score Richmond's second run. Mottice has a team-leading four stolen bases on the season.
With the bases loaded in the eighth, Mottice bounced a run-scoring fielder's choice and a Reading throwing error allowed Jacob Heyward to score, widening the Flying Squirrels' lead to 4-0.
In his second Double-A appearance, reliever Jose Marte pitched the eighth and allowed one walk with two strikeouts. Norwith Gudino allowed one baserunner, a pop-up on the infield ruled as a double, in the ninth to close the game.
Reading starter Francisco Morales (Loss, 0-4) pitched 3.0 innings, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with six strikeouts.
The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond from June 1 through June 13 for a 12-game homestand against the Altoona Curve and the Harrisburg Senators. Gerson Garabito (0-1, 6.75) is expected to start for Richmond opposed by Roansy Contreras (2-1, 2.08) for Altoona on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
The home series begin Tuesday with the Johnny Cashew bobbleracer giveaway presented by Pepsi, followed by a 12:05 p.m. "Business Person's Special" presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Wednesday afternoon.
Tickets for all games of the upcoming homestand are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 30, 2021
- Frisbee Leads Shutout Win to Close out Road Trip - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Kreidler's Homer Spoils Sunday Finale - Altoona Curve
- Morales and Eastman Cruise, But Offense Falls Just Short in Pitcher's Duel - Reading Fightin Phils
- Late Home Runs Push SeaWolves over Curve - Erie SeaWolves
- RubberDucks and Rumble Ponies Postponed by Inclement Weather Sunday - Akron RubberDucks
- Baysox Sweep Doubleheader Against Harrisburg - Bowie Baysox
- Tonight's Rumble Ponies Game against Akron Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Game Information - Erie SeaWolves
- Yard Goats Held Scoreless in Road Trip Finale - Hartford Yard Goats
- Reyes, Sea Dogs Shutout Yard Goats 5-0 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Fisher Cats Rained out in Somerset Sunday - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- May 30, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Ducks Outlast Ponies for Sweep, 7-1 and 7-6 in 11 Innings - Akron RubberDucks
- Marathon Second Game Ends in Akron Sweep of Saturday Doubleheader - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Richmond Flying Squirrels Stories
- Frisbee Leads Shutout Win to Close out Road Trip
- Squirrels Sweep Saturday Double-Header in Reading
- Flying Squirrels and Fightin Phils Postponed Friday Night in Reading
- Squirrels Split Thursday Double-Header in Reading
- Flying Squirrels and Fightin Phils Rained out Wednesday in Reading