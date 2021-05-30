Fisher Cats Rained out in Somerset Sunday

Bridgewater, N.J - Sunday's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Somerset Patriots (Yankees) has been canceled due to rain.

The game will be not be made up, which means the Fisher Cats are now scheduled to play 119 games this season.

The Fisher Cats return home to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, June 1 to begin a six-game homestand against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets),

Tickets to all remaining home games are available at nhfishercats.com. Every game this season will be broadcast live on the Fisher Cats flagship station, AM 610 WGIR.

