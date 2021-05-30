Ducks Outlast Ponies for Sweep, 7-1 and 7-6 in 11 Innings

The Akron RubberDucks used a five-run fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and roll to a 7-1 win in Game 1, before outlasting the Rumble Ponies, 7-6 in 11 innings, to take Game 2 of a Saturday night doubleheader at Binghamton's Mirabito Stadium.

Turning Point

With a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning of Game 1, Akron right fielder Will Benson drew a leadoff walk, and shortstop José Fermín, second baseman Tyler Freeman, and center fielder Richie Palacios hit consecutive singles, bringing in two runs. Designated hitter Alex Call added a sacrifice fly, and two more walks preceded a two-run double by third baseman Andruw Monasterio to cap the five-run inning. In Game 2, Akron overcame a 2-1 deficit, lost a 4-2 lead and three times came within three outs of a win. In the 11th inning, center fielder Alex Call hit a leadoff double, and catcher Mike Rivera hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly for a 7-6 edge.

Mound Presence

In Game 1, RubberDucks left-hander Eli Lingos only allowed a second inning run, scattering four hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings to earn the win. Right-hander Aaron Pinto worked around two hits in the sixth inning and pitched two scoreless innings, extending his eight-inning scoreless streak. In Game 2, left-hander Juan Hillman yielded four hits and two walks but only a third-inning, two-run single to Jeremy Vasquez that put Binghamton briefly in the lead, 2-1. Hillman departed after five innings with a 4-2 lead. Right-hander Juan Móta allowed the tying runs. Right-hander Kyle Marman twice allowed Binghamton to tie the game in extra innings but got the win in his first appearance since 2019. Right-hander Alec Wisely earned his first save by retiring the side in the bottom of the 11th.

Notebook

Trenton Brooks hit his fourth home run of the season in Game 1...Freeman hit safely in both games and has an eight-game hitting streak and 20-game on-base streak...With two doubleheaders in three days, the teams' last five games have been scheduled for seven innings (Thursday's Game 1 lasted eight)...Akron improved to 9-2 against Binghamton, including 4-2 in the current series...Times of games: 1-2:29, 2-3:54 (longest of the season...Attendance: 1,164.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their seven-game series in Binghamton at 6:35 p.m. EDT Sunday. Akron RHP Thomas Ponticelli (1-1, 2.13 ERA) is scheduled to start against Rumble Ponies RHP Tony Dibrell (0-1, 3.38 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

