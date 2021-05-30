Tonight's Rumble Ponies Game against Akron Postponed
May 30, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - Tonight's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Akron RubberDucks at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. The decision for a date of the makeup game is to be determined.
Fans with tickets to this evening's game can exchange their tickets to go to any future Rumble Ponies home game this season.
Tickets are on sale online at www.BINGRP.com or by calling 607-722-FUNN (3866). For more information follow the Ponies on Facebook at facebook.com/RumblePoniesBB, on Twitter @RumblePoniesBB, or on Instagram at rumbleponiesbb.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
