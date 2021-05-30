Tonight's Rumble Ponies Game against Akron Postponed

BINGHAMTON, NY - Tonight's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Akron RubberDucks at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. The decision for a date of the makeup game is to be determined.

Fans with tickets to this evening's game can exchange their tickets to go to any future Rumble Ponies home game this season.

Tickets are on sale online at www.BINGRP.com or by calling 607-722-FUNN (3866). For more information follow the Ponies on Facebook at facebook.com/RumblePoniesBB, on Twitter @RumblePoniesBB, or on Instagram at rumbleponiesbb.

