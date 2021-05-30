Marathon Second Game Ends in Akron Sweep of Saturday Doubleheader

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Akron RubberDucks (16-7) swept both games of Saturday's Doubleheader against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-19) at Mirabito Stadium winning Game One 7-1 and Game Two 7-6 in 11 innings.

Game Two: RubberDucks 7, Rumble Ponies 6 (11)

This was a marathon game that took nearly four hours as the teams exchanged runs in extra innings in the 9th and 10th before Akron took the lead in the 11th on a Mike Rivera sacrifice fly. Alec Wisely retired the Ponies in order to end the 3-hour 54-minute game.

Akron held a 4-2 lead before the Ponies tied it with runs in the sixth and seventh. In the seventh, it was Carlos Cortes solo homer that evened the game at 4. Cortes finished 2-5 with 2 RBI for the game along with his third homer of the year. Wagner Lagrange and Hayden Senger also had multi-hit games.

Game One: RubberDucks 7, Rumble Ponies 1

Akron's five-run 5th inning broke the game open as Ponies RHP Tylor Megill (2-1) suffered his first loss of the year. Megill allowed 4 runs on 6 hits over four and a third innings, with two walks and nine strikeouts. Akron Infielder Andruw Monasterio finished 2-3 with 3 RBI. Rumble Ponies Center Fielder Jake Mangum was 3-3 for the game.

The Rumble Ponies conclude their 7-game homestand with the RubberDucks on Sunday evening with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

